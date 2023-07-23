20,000 cusecs of water released from Harangi Dam

July 23, 2023

Madikeri: The Harangi Reservoir‘s catchment area in Kodagu is currently facing extensive heavy rainfall, leading to a significant rise in water inflow. Consequently, the Reservoir’s four crest gates were opened yesterday at 6 pm, releasing a substantial volume of over 20,730 cusecs of water. This morning, the outflow was recorded at 20,000 cusecs.

As a precautionary measure, all residents living downstream and alongside the river have been advised to relocate to safer areas, as the water release is expected to increase further in the upcoming days.

The Reservoir has reached its maximum capacity level of 2,859 feet, necessitating the discharge of 20,730 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water due to the sudden surge in water levels. Initially, 5,000 cusecs of water were released downstream, and the quantity was subsequently increased. The released water from the Harangi Dam flows downstream and reaches the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya district.

The responsibility for managing the Reservoir lies with Executive Engineer I.K. Puttaswamy, who confirmed the significant increase in water inflow and the subsequent release. To mark this significant event, a special ceremony was held and Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda performed a ceremonial puja before the water discharge.

The Triveni Sangam at Bhagamandala in Kodagu. Water has entered the road and the incomplete bridge is inconveniencing the commuters. Traffic is often stranded and can move only if the water recedes.

The event was attended by other officials from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL). As of now, the Harangi Reservoir has reached an impressive storage of 6.50 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water out of its total capacity of 7.25 tmcft.

With only 0.75 tmcft of water left to reach its full capacity and the continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Harangi, River Cauvery and their tributaries, it is anticipated that the Reservoir will reach its maximum capacity in the coming days. A steady inflow of over 15,000 cusecs has been recorded.

This morning, the water level stands at 2,855.32 feet, which is close to its maximum level of 2,859 feet. Considering the current water inflow, the Reservoir is discharging approximately 20,000 cusecs of water into the river. To prevent sudden surges downstream, Puttaswamy emphasised that the water would be discharged step by step, ensuring a controlled and measured release.

The continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has resulted in towns and villages near the rivers experiencing significant water inflow. Areas such as Madikeri, Galibeedu, Vanachalu, Kalur, Mutlu, Hammiyala, Surlabbi, Hachchinadu, Makkandur and Madapur are particularly affected, witnessing rising water levels and potential flooding risks.

Throughout the day yesterday, the inflow into the Harangi Reservoir has shown significant variations. At 8.30 am, it was measured at 4,460 cusecs, escalating to 8,702 cusecs by noon and eventually reaching a record-breaking 15,000 to 20,730 cusecs in the evening. This morning at different intervals, the inflow was recorded between 16,240 cusecs, 14,360 cusecs and 17,180 cusecs.

Considering the ongoing heavy rainfall and the Reservoir’s proximity to its maximum capacity, the authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to protect their properties and personal safety. Staying informed about updates from local authorities and relocating to safer areas, if advised, will be crucial during this period.