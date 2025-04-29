Missing family found dead after 13 days at VC Canal

April 29, 2025

Mysuru: In a tragic turn of events, a submerged car containing three bodies was discovered this morning in the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) North Bank Canal (VC Canal) after water levels were lowered.

The deceased have been identified as Kumaraswamy (38), his three-year-old daughter Akshara and eight-year-old son Adhwaith, all hailing from K.R. Nagar taluk, who were residing in Bengaluru. The family had been missing since Apr. 17 while travelling from Bengaluru to K.R. Nagar.

Kumaraswamy’s wife, Sushma, filed a missing person’s report at K.R. Nagar Police Station on Apr. 19, while a separate complaint was registered at Madanayakanahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy, son of Ramegowda from Vinayaka Layout in K.R. Nagar, worked as a vegetable trader and lived with his family in Nandaramaiahna Palya, Bengaluru. The couple had recently decided to move back permanently to their hometown in K.R. Nagar.

On Apr. 17, Kumaraswamy left Bengaluru in his Santro car (KA-02-MB-6120) with the two children, intending to visit his parents in K.R. Nagar and leave the children with them temporarily.

However, instead of proceeding directly to K.R. Nagar, Kumaraswamy reportedly diverted the vehicle to KRS Dam, as confirmed in a phone call to his wife Sushma that evening.

He assured her he would continue to K.R. Nagar the following day (Apr. 18) to leave the children with his parents and return to Bengaluru for the house shifting purpose.

That was the last communication from Kumaraswamy to his wife in the last 13 days. His phone was subsequently switched off, and neither he nor the children reached their destination. The car also remained untraceable, prompting the missing person reports.

Authorities now suspect the vehicle may have plunged into the VC Canal in Pandavapura taluk. As the submerged car surfaced last evening, divers and swimmers were mobilised this morning, and the car was lifted to the Canal banks with the help of a crane.

The KRS Police have confirmed that bodies are being extricated from the car and will be shifted to K.R. Hospital for post-mortem.

Investigators have not yet determined whether the incident was a suicide or an accident. The family members have reached the place where the car was found and they are recording their statements with the Police.

The KRS Police Station team is leading the investigation to determine the exact circumstances behind this incident.