National Commission for Women hears public grievances in city

April 29, 2025

NCW Member Dr. Archana Majumdar chairs meeting

Mysuru: National Commission for Women (NCW), under its ‘Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwar’ campaign, received grievances from the victims, at Abdul Nasir Saab hall in Zilla Panchayat (ZP) office here this morning.

In a meeting held to hear public grievances under the Chairmanship of NCW Member Dr. Archana Majumdar, several grievances were received, with Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhan present at the meeting.

Woman ‘tortured’ by kin

A woman explained her plight about how she was subjected to sexual harassment by her brother-in-law (elder sister’s husband) and continues to be tormented over the property row.

“Our parents have four daughters, with one among them being physically challenged. Two of them were married and our brother-in-law took us along with them, assuring to take care of us. But, he sexually harassed me and also made a sexual assault bid. Following the horrendous experience, I walked out of my sister’s house. I had an inter-caste marriage subsequently. But my brother-in-law continues to harass me, by posting abusive messages on social media,” the woman alleged.

The woman also brought to the notice of NCW about how she tried to unmask her brother-in-law by sending a video of the latter in the company of another woman, to her sister. But, her sister and brother-in-law instead lodged a case against her (complainant) at Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) Police Station.

Commission’s assurance

NCW Member Archana Majumdar, who assured to take action on the case of sexual harassment, suggested the victim to move Court regarding the property dispute.

Following the directions issued by Dr. Majumdar, Police Inspector (PI) present at the meeting, brought to the notice of the Commission that, HSR Layout Police in Bengaluru have already registered a case in this regard.

“If a complaint is lodged at our Station, we will definitely act on the complaint,” the PI assured.

Suicide or murder?

A man hailing from Mandya, blamed the Police for keeping him in haze over the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter, who reportedly committed suicide.

Following which, Dr. Archana Majumdar directed the Police to investigate and file a report within 15 days.

Earlier, the man said “My daughter was doing well after she got a job in Bengaluru. We were also relieved over her growth in life after completing the studies. One day, we heard about she falling to death from the fifth floor of her apartment and the Police treated it as a suicide case.”

She couldn’t have taken such a extreme step, as she was mentally strong, without showing any sign of weakness to end her life. It seems somebody may have murdered her, he alleged.