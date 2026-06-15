Mistaken for thieves 

June 15, 2026

Cops chase and ram bike riders with Police vehicle

Mysuru: Police personnel attached to 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) Police vehicle, mistaking bike riders for thieves, chased the riders and rammed their vehicle into the bike resulting in the bike riders (students) sustaining minor injuries. Incident took place at Kuvempunagar in the wee hours of Saturday.

At about 2.45 am, a resident of Kuvempunagar called the Police Control Room and complained about some persons knocking on their door. The Control Room then informed 112 ERSS Police personnel of Kuvempunagar limits to reach the spot.

When the 112 Police personnel were reaching the spot in their vehicle, they saw two persons speeding on the bike and began to chase them assuming them to be the thieves during which 112 vehicle rammed into the bike resulting in the bike riders falling from the bike and sustaining injuries. The incident of the Police vehicle ramming into the bike has been captured on a CCTV camera installed at a house. Later, when the Police questioned the bike riders, they (bike riders) told the Police that they had consumed liquor and fearing action from them (Police), they tried to speed away.

The Police then advised them and sent them away.