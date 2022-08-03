MIT Mysore students bag Rs. 50,000 project grant
August 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The project of the Mechanical Engineering Department students of MIT Mysore — M.N. Chethan, M. Rohan, M.S. Kiran Kumar and M. Mahadev Prasad — ‘Design & fabrication of atmospheric water generator’ has been awarded a project grant of Rs. 50,000 by Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers [ISHRAE].

ISHRAE operates from 44 Chapters and Sub-Chapters spread all over India, with HQ in Delhi.

The project is aimed to produce water from moisture from the atmosphere by frosting and defrosting technique. The fabricated project produces water at an average of 3.5 litres/ day, by consuming average units of 6.2 units/ day, according to this data the cost of one litre is Rs. 10.3 which is comparable to bottled water available in the market. However, the price can be reduced with a larger device and can also be integrated with solar energy.

Anilkumar Nadiger, President of ISHRAE Mysore Chapter, presented the cheque to students. Dr. B.G. Naresh Kumar, Principal, Maharaja Institute of Technology (MIT) Mysore, Dr. Mohamed Khaisar, Professor and HoD, Mechanical Engineering, MIT Mysore and Prof. G.D. Chethana, Secretary of ISHRAE Mysore, were present.

