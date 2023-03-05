MLA asks officials to identify land for burial grounds in every village

March 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has asked officials to identify land for burial grounds in all villages coming under the Constituency. He was speaking at a meeting with officials regarding various development works in his Constituency, at ZP Hall here yesterday.

Pointing out that 92 villages come under his Chamundeshwari Constituency, GTD said that there are lands for burial grounds in 83 villages, while a proposal has been sent to the Government regarding allotment of land for burial grounds in the remaining nine villages.

Pointing out that while 33 burial grounds have been developed, he directed the officials to utilise funds and develop them in the rest of 59 villages.

GTD further instructed the officials to clear all encroachments of lands earmarked for burial grounds and to hand them over to the respective Gram Panchayats in a week. He warned against any undue delay regarding the matter.

Referring to drinking water supply in villages with summer fast approaching, GTD asked the officials to make preparations from now itself for ensuring that water supplies will not be disrupted. He also instructed for improving infrastructure in all villages and to ensure that all civic amenities are in place in every village of the Constituency.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri directed the officials to expedite identification and marking of lands for burial grounds in every village and to develop them using MNREGA funds.

Mysuru TP Executive Officer H.D. Girish, Assistant Director of Land Records Chikkanna, Rural Employment Assistant Director K.M. Raghunath and others were present.