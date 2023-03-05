Officers trained to handle EVMs, verification systems
March 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of the ensuing Assembly elections, a hands-on training and sensitisation programme for Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)/Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) for officers was held at the D. Devaraj Urs Auditorium of the Zilla Panchayat yesterday.

The training was carried out under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra. The primary objective of the training is to create awareness of the complete functioning of the EVMs and VVPATs and to brief the officials on the voting process that takes place in the polling booth.

Master trainers reached out to the duties and responsibilities of polling personnel and also instructed them on their responsibilities of the mock poll and how to start the poll and the secrecy of voting in their respective polling stations.

The training was based on the directives issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and detailed guidelines were issued along with intensive training to all polling staffers to check the processes of VVPATs and EVMs. Instructions have been issued with respect to machine handling and transfer.

Besides, the polling staff have been sensitised about the sanctity of the EVM-VVPAT procedures. The trainers explained the functioning of the ballot unit, control unit and other allied functions and operations of the EVMs/VVPATs.

Responsibilities have been fixed on the officials deployed for poll duty and they were asked to understand the working of the machines. Polling and assistant officers, who have been appointed to all the Constituencies in Mysuru district were asked by the DC to educate the public on polling, the use of EVMs and the working of  VVPAT machines.

Dr. Rajendra directed the officers to get themselves sensitised about the ECI’s guidelines. “Go through the EC’s orders and directions carefully and discharge the duties responsibly,” the DC said. He also warned of action in case of any lapses in complying with the EC’s orders.

“You play an important role in the election process and you must understand roles and responsibilities and understand the status of polling booths like facilities available,” he added. The DC told officers to ensure that direct sunlight doesn’t fall on the VVPAT machines.

The training for the Constituency-wise officers will end on Mar. 20 and after that, the officers must take on the task of educating people at voting booths. Ravi, lecturer at Ravandur Government Degree College demonstrated the functioning of the EVMs and VVPATs.

Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram, Mysuru Assistant Commissioner Kamalabai, Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Ruchi Bindal, MUDA Commissioner and EVM/VVPAT Nodal Officer G.T. Dinesh Kumar and others were present.

