MLA demands probe into illegal immigrants at MRC premises

Mysuru: K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA and former Minister S.R. Mahesh has asked the State Government to order a probe into the unauthorised residents in Mysore Race Club (MRC) premises.
Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Mahesh said that the MRC has been allowed to conduct only horse-racing. But over 1,500 persons are illegally staying in more than 600 sheds built inside MRC premises. Many of them are suspected to be illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries and as such their domicile records have to be checked, he said. A thorough scrutiny of their domicile papers and other records was very much needed for establishing their antecedence and genuine identity, he added.
Go and give a complaint to Commissioner of Police & DC who are also a stewards of the club. Why do you unnecessarily talk to the press. You are an elected representative and your own party speaks against NPR, CAA etc and you due to your prejudice against MRC talk about illegal immigrants.
Interesting that Indian politicians from Moi, Shah downwards to this MLA are bleating about illegal immigrants, when their own countrymen stay illegally in thousands in Western countries, having entered as tourists and students who drop out to disappear. Whenever Modi meets Western leaders and asks about more visas for Indians, particularly students, he is made aware of Indians who have not returned to India and who have dropped out of universities. Modi refuses to take them back and argues that these illegal Indians must be asked about what they want. Modi, do the same for those which your government claim as illegal immigrants.