MLA demands probe into illegal immigrants at MRC premises
News

MLA demands probe into illegal immigrants at MRC premises

January 16, 2020

Mysuru: K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA and former Minister S.R. Mahesh has asked the State Government to order a probe into the unauthorised residents in Mysore Race Club (MRC) premises.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Mahesh said that the MRC has been allowed to conduct only horse-racing. But over 1,500 persons are illegally staying in more than 600 sheds built inside MRC premises. Many of them are suspected to be illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries and as such their domicile records have to be checked, he said. A thorough scrutiny of their domicile papers and other records was very much needed for establishing their antecedence and genuine identity, he added.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “MLA demands probe into illegal immigrants at MRC premises”

  1. R.RAJA CHANDRA says:
    January 17, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    Go and give a complaint to Commissioner of Police & DC who are also a stewards of the club. Why do you unnecessarily talk to the press. You are an elected representative and your own party speaks against NPR, CAA etc and you due to your prejudice against MRC talk about illegal immigrants.

    Reply
  2. What a culture! says:
    January 17, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    Interesting that Indian politicians from Moi, Shah downwards to this MLA are bleating about illegal immigrants, when their own countrymen stay illegally in thousands in Western countries, having entered as tourists and students who drop out to disappear. Whenever Modi meets Western leaders and asks about more visas for Indians, particularly students, he is made aware of Indians who have not returned to India and who have dropped out of universities. Modi refuses to take them back and argues that these illegal Indians must be asked about what they want. Modi, do the same for those which your government claim as illegal immigrants.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching