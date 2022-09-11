MLA files defamation case against former Mysuru DC

September 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh has filed a defamation case against former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri for what he claimed ‘damaging political career’ by making defamatory statements on social media that he has encroached land in and around Mysuru.

Addressing a press conference at his office this morning, the MLA, accompanied by his Advocate S. Arunkumar of Pragabhi Law Associates, said that he has filed the case in the Court of Second Additional District Sessions Judge seeking damage of Rs. 1 crore.

In 2021, Rohini Sindhuri stated that the Sa.Ra Convention Hall owned by MLA Mahesh at Dattagalli in city was built on a Raja Kaluve (stormwater drain). Following the defamation case, the Court has asked the IAS Officer, presently the Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, to file her reply by 20.10.2022.