MLA files defamation case against former Mysuru DC
News

MLA files defamation case against former Mysuru DC

September 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh has filed a defamation case against former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri for what he claimed ‘damaging political career’ by making defamatory statements on social media that he has encroached land in and around Mysuru.

Addressing a press conference at his office this morning, the MLA, accompanied by his Advocate S. Arunkumar of Pragabhi Law Associates, said that he has filed the case in the Court of Second Additional District Sessions Judge seeking damage of Rs. 1 crore.

In 2021, Rohini Sindhuri stated that the Sa.Ra Convention Hall owned by MLA Mahesh at Dattagalli in city was built on a Raja Kaluve (stormwater drain). Following the defamation case, the Court has asked the IAS Officer, presently the Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, to file her reply by 20.10.2022.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “MLA files defamation case against former Mysuru DC”

  1. Raju Gowda says:
    September 12, 2022 at 7:26 am

    Saa Raa Ramesh filing defamation for destroying his political career? This must be the biggest Joke ever! What career? This may remind the people that he is still not in Jail and they may start asking why?

    Reply
  2. Mann Ki Baat! says:
    September 12, 2022 at 10:30 am

    Here you go again at @Raju Gowda, spouting it utter crap, which reveals the septh of your ignorance and the low power of your Gowda’s brain!
    We do not hear these days from your equally dim and idiotic cousin @borgowda!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching