News

MLA inaugurates ‘Namma Clinic’ at Ekalavyanagar

November 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) inaugurated ‘Namma Clinic’ at Ekalavyanagar in city yesterday.

‘Namma Clinic’ is a Karnataka Government initiative that provides free, comprehensive and primary healthcare services in urban areas, particularly targeting the urban poor.

Speaking on the occasion, GTD highlighted the range of medical services provided in these Clinics modelled on the Union Government’s Health and Wellness Centres.

Pointing out that the Clinic has been set up at Ekalavyanagar in the city outskirts to cater to the primary medical needs of residents in the densely populated surrounding localities, he called upon the people to make best use of this Clinic.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, who was also present, said that there are 14 health centres across the district. The Namma Clinic at Ekalavyanagar will provide 12 types of health services and the members of the public must make good use of this clinic for maintenance of their health, stated the DHO.

