Vokkaligas take out mega bike rally in support of DKS
News

Vokkaligas take out mega bike rally in support of DKS

November 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging to make Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) as the Chief Minister of the State for the remaining term in accordance with the power-sharing agreement believed to have been made by the Congress High Command post the Assembly polls in 2023, the District (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar) Vokkaligara Sangha, in association with Swabhimani Vokkaliga Seva Balaga and various other Vokkaliga Associations, took out a mega bike rally in city this morning.

Kengeri Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt Seer Sri Nischalanandanatha Swamiji flagged off the rally in front of Chandramoulishwaraswamy Temple at Mathrumandali Circle in Vontikoppal here.

Speaking after flagging off the rally in which hundreds of bike riders took part, the Swamiji said that Dy.CM  Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC President, is a tall Congress leader who had strived hard for the party to return to power in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Pointing out that CM Siddaramaiah should immediately hand over power to DKS if an agreement was indeed reached on power-sharing, he said that DKS had all the political and administrative experience to become the CM of Karnataka.

The rally passed through Temple Road, Princess Road (KRS Road), Akashvani Circle, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), Dasappa Circle, JLB Road, Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle (Railway Station Circle), Irwin Road and Ashoka Road, before culminating at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate.

District Vokkaligara Sangha President Mariswamy, Vice-President Ravi, General Secretary Chetan, Directors Boregowda, Kumaragowda, Gopal and Prashanth Gowda, Karnataka Vokkaligara Vikasa Vedike President H.L. Yamuna, former Mayor Modamani, Taluk Vokkaliga Sangha President N. Krishnegowda and others were present during the occasion.

READ ALSO  Congress launches ‘Prajadhwani’ Bus Yatra from Belagavi
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching