Vokkaligas take out mega bike rally in support of DKS

November 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging to make Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) as the Chief Minister of the State for the remaining term in accordance with the power-sharing agreement believed to have been made by the Congress High Command post the Assembly polls in 2023, the District (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar) Vokkaligara Sangha, in association with Swabhimani Vokkaliga Seva Balaga and various other Vokkaliga Associations, took out a mega bike rally in city this morning.

Kengeri Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt Seer Sri Nischalanandanatha Swamiji flagged off the rally in front of Chandramoulishwaraswamy Temple at Mathrumandali Circle in Vontikoppal here.

Speaking after flagging off the rally in which hundreds of bike riders took part, the Swamiji said that Dy.CM Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC President, is a tall Congress leader who had strived hard for the party to return to power in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Pointing out that CM Siddaramaiah should immediately hand over power to DKS if an agreement was indeed reached on power-sharing, he said that DKS had all the political and administrative experience to become the CM of Karnataka.

The rally passed through Temple Road, Princess Road (KRS Road), Akashvani Circle, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), Dasappa Circle, JLB Road, Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle (Railway Station Circle), Irwin Road and Ashoka Road, before culminating at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate.

District Vokkaligara Sangha President Mariswamy, Vice-President Ravi, General Secretary Chetan, Directors Boregowda, Kumaragowda, Gopal and Prashanth Gowda, Karnataka Vokkaligara Vikasa Vedike President H.L. Yamuna, former Mayor Modamani, Taluk Vokkaliga Sangha President N. Krishnegowda and others were present during the occasion.