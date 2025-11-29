Congress consistently insulting Constitution: MLC C.T. Ravi

November 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC and former Minister C.T. Ravi has said, the people should be made aware of the false motives of the Congress Government, that is ruling the State, ignoring the ethos of the Constitution.

Ravi, addressed the gathering after inaugurating a programme organised by City BJP titled ‘Campaign Towards Bhim for Constitutional Awareness’, at V.K. Function Hall here yesterday.

“One should not get carried over by the prophecy of lies. Instead, there should be a clear knowledge about truth and lies. Most importantly, nobody should repose faith in Congress that has been insulting the Constitution consistently,” said C.T. Ravi.

Launching a tirade against Congress, Ravi said, the grand old party had orchestrated the defeat of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai, only to prevent the latter from attending the meeting on drafting the Constitution. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had recommended the name of an Irish legal expert named Sir Ivor Jennings to draft the Constitution, but Mahatma Gandhiji had suggested the name of Ambedkar.

Nehru had written to the State Governments, about how the Reservation stymies the country’s growth. However, when BJP supported alliance Government led by Janata Dal, with V.P. Singh as the Prime Minister came to power, the backward classes got reservation. V.P. Singh, approved the proposal of A.B. Vajpayee to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of the country on Ambedkar in 1990.

Quoting records, R. Raghu Kautilya, State BJP OBC Morcha President said, the Constitution has been amended 106 times so far and 75 amendments were made during the tenure of Congress Government. Among them, the amendment was brought to the Constitution for 58 times, when the members belonging to same family held the reins.

The Congress launched a well-planned vitriolic campaign against BJP, but the latter has all the might to thwart any conspiracy. While the discussion is about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, having a strong desire to set a record as CM, by breaking the record of D. Devaraj Urs, one should not forget that, Urs was the CM for non-stop eight years. But the CM came to power after a break.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President Kumbralli Subbanna, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, former MLA B. Harshavardhan and others were present.