Congress consistently insulting Constitution: MLC C.T. Ravi
News

Congress consistently insulting Constitution: MLC C.T. Ravi

November 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC and former Minister C.T. Ravi has said, the people should be made aware of the false motives of the Congress Government, that is ruling the State, ignoring the ethos of the Constitution.

Ravi, addressed the gathering after inaugurating a programme organised by City BJP titled ‘Campaign Towards Bhim for Constitutional Awareness’, at V.K. Function Hall here yesterday.

“One should not get carried over by the prophecy of lies. Instead, there should be a clear knowledge about truth and lies. Most importantly, nobody should repose faith in Congress that has been insulting the Constitution consistently,” said C.T. Ravi.

Launching a tirade against Congress, Ravi said, the grand old party had orchestrated the defeat of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai, only to prevent the latter from attending the meeting on drafting the Constitution. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had recommended the name of an Irish legal expert named Sir Ivor Jennings to draft the Constitution, but Mahatma Gandhiji had suggested the name of Ambedkar.

Nehru had written to the State Governments, about how the Reservation stymies the country’s growth. However, when BJP supported alliance Government led by Janata Dal, with V.P. Singh as the Prime Minister came to power, the backward classes got reservation. V.P. Singh, approved the proposal of A.B. Vajpayee to confer Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour of the country on Ambedkar in 1990.

Quoting records, R. Raghu Kautilya, State BJP OBC Morcha President said, the Constitution has been amended 106 times so far and 75 amendments were made during the tenure of Congress Government. Among them, the amendment was brought to the Constitution for 58 times, when the members belonging to same family held the reins.

READ ALSO  Treated me like a terrorist: MLC C.T. Ravi after HC bail

The Congress launched a well-planned vitriolic campaign against BJP, but the latter has all the might to thwart any conspiracy. While the discussion is about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, having a strong desire to set a record as CM, by breaking the record of D. Devaraj Urs, one should not forget that, Urs was the CM for non-stop eight years. But the CM came to power after a break.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, District President Kumbralli Subbanna, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, former MLA B. Harshavardhan and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching