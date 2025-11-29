Physically challenged face parking issue

November 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The exclusive parking zone meant for the vehicles of physically challenged, is encroached upon by others, forcing the disabled to scout for a suitable parking space.

Since the past several years, the City Police have earmarked dedicated space for the parking of modified two-wheelers used by the physically handicapped, on D. Devaraj Urs Road, Vontikoppal Main Road, V.V. Mohalla among several other roads to name a few.

A sign board has been erected about the parking space meant for the vehicles of handicap persons. However, the regular vehicle riders have been blatantly parking their vehicles, turning a blind eye on the sign board, denying the disabled persons their due space.

D. Devaraj Urs Road, located in the heart of the city, is riddled with parking menace, as is evident with the vehicles parked in multiple rows, from start to end, stretching from the designated parking lot on the either side. Following the intensified Police action, by imposing spot fine, the vehicle owners, mainly of four-wheelers, have been parking their vehicles on the approach roads like Narayan Shastry Road, Dewan’s Road and Sita Vilas Road.

But still, the burgeoning traffic related issues, remain to be addressed, with the permanent solution far from reality.