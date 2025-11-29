Mysuru chosen for national industrial corridor boost
News

November 29, 2025

Other cities include Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kolar, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Raichur and Bidar

New Delhi: The Union Government has given a positive nod to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy’s proposal to bring nine Karnataka districts under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP).

The NICDP, one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure initiatives, aims to develop next-generation industrial cities capable of competing with the world’s top manufacturing and investment hubs. The programme is expected to spur large-scale employment, accelerate economic growth and drive overall socio-economic progress.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has officially written to Kumaraswamy, confirming plans to establish nine industrial parks across key districts of the State.

On Nov. 13, Kumaraswamy met Goyal and pushed for NICDP implementation across Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kolar, Hassan, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Raichur and Bidar. In his response, Goyal underscored Karnataka’s standing as a leading industrial powerhouse and assured full support to promote balanced regional industrial growth.

Kumaraswamy, in his statement, said the project would reshape Karnataka’s industrial and logistics landscape, ensuring faster movement of goods and boosting manufacturing. He stressed that the corridor will enhance connectivity, create new jobs and accelerate industrial development across the State.

The initiative, he added, aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a “Developed India,” strengthening production capacity and industrial competitiveness.

He further noted that the corridor will be taken up on a major scale as part of Union Government’s broader industrial strategy.

