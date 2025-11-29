Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar show united front after breakfast meet

November 29, 2025

Bengaluru: In a strong signal aimed at ending speculation over internal tensions within the ruling Congress, Chief Minister (CM) Siddaramaiah this morning asserted that he and Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) are fully united and will jointly follow the directives of the Congress High Command.

The Chief Minister made the remarks after a private breakfast meeting with Shivakumar at the CM’s residence ‘Cauvery’ earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, the Congress leadership in Karnataka remained cohesive and that there were no differences between him and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President. “Unity will continue. Myself and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC President, are one. We are united and there are no differences between us,” he said.

Reiterating that the Government was prepared to counter the Opposition during the forthcoming Legislature Session at Belagavi, Siddaramaiah said, the Opposition BJP and JD(S) were indulging in misinformation and false allegations. “We have handled such false campaign very effectively so far and will continue to do so. Whether it is the BJP or the JD(S), their false propaganda and baseless allegations will be countered strongly,” he said.

The CM said he, along with his Deputy, have devised a clear strategy to take on the Opposition in the Assembly. “Whatever issues and allegations they raise inside the Assembly, we will counter them. We have worked out the needed strategy,” he said.

Lashing out at the BJP’s claim of moving a no-confidence motion, Siddaramaiah called it an “unrealistic exercise.”

“This is impossible. We have 142 members. They have only 64. The JD(S) has around 17 or 18. Even if they join hands, it will be around 82 or 84. They cannot go beyond that. So it would be a futile exercise,” he noted.

On whether Ministers and Legislators had accepted the leadership’s stance, Siddaramaiah said all decisions would rest solely on instructions from the Congress High Command. “Whatever the High Command decides, both of us will obey,” he said.

Regarding past commitment reportedly made to Shivakumar, the Chief Minister said, the matter would be handled strictly as per the party leadership’s directions. “It is not about past promises. Whatever the High Command says, that will be followed,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also declined to comment on reports of a long-term power-sharing arrangement, stating he would adhere to party directives. “I will not answer that. Whatever the High Command tells us, we will abide by that,” he said.