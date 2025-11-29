Unfinished wildlife corridor turns Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway deadly

November 29, 2025

Rift between NHAI, Forest Department halts project at 60% completion

Srirangapatna: Years after the inauguration of the Mysuru-Bengaluru Access-Controlled Highway, the proposed wildlife corridor — with underpasses and flyovers meant to ensure safe movement of animals — remains an unfinished promise.

The project, crucial for preventing wildlife deaths along this busy stretch, has been left hanging due to continued negligence on the part of the Highway contractor, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the Forest Department.

The delay has already turned deadly. On Thursday morning, a six-year-old male leopard was run over while attempting to cross the Highway near Joganapalya, triggering outrage among wildlife lovers.

Forest officials inspected the spot and reviewed CCTV footage from the Toll Plaza, but could not immediately trace the vehicle involved. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is on.

The Access-Controlled Highway was built to cut travel time between Mysuru and Bengaluru, but environmental concerns were raised early on.

To address this, NHAI had proposed an underpass and a flyover near K. Shettihalli in Srirangapatna taluk, at a cost of Rs. 8.96 crore. Although about 60 percent of the work was completed years ago, the project has since come to a standstill, leaving wildlife exposed to high-speed traffic.

Three places of wildlife movements were identified and among them is the Handigundi Forest near Ramadevara Betta, where leopards were frequently sighted. Another location is the Hulthar Reserve Forest near Bidadi, a part of the elephant corridor linking Bannerghatta to Savandurga. The third wildlife crossing point is the region around K. Shettahalli, near Srirangapatna taluk.

Earlier, animals freely crossed this forest patch. But with fencing installed on both sides of the Highway, they now attempt risky crossings through gaps or at unfenced stretches, often resulting in fatal collisions.

Caught in red tape

The proposed corridor includes a 100-metre-long, 20-foot-wide flyover and a 100-foot-wide, 30-foot-high underpass to help leopards, bears, deer, wild boars, rabbits and other species cross safely.

However, conflicting claims and red tape between NHAI and the Forest Department over land availability have stalled the project. While NHAI alleges the Forest Department has not handed over the required land, Forest officials maintain that the land was transferred long ago.

Wildlife deaths have been recurring since the Highway opened. On Feb. 6, 2023, another leopard was killed near Gowdalli Gate after being hit by a vehicle. Locals say several more animals have died in similar incidents but remain unreported.

Conservationists are now demanding immediate coordination between the Forest Department and NHAI to fast-track the wildlife corridor and put an end to these preventable tragedies.