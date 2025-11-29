Beware! AI camera is watching…
Beware! AI camera is watching…

November 29, 2025
  • MCC installs cameras at 46 locations to check indiscriminate dumping of waste in public places
  • Control Room being set up at Vani Vilas Water Works
  • Fines to be collected from offenders

Mysore/Mysuru:  The indiscriminate dumping of waste in public places may attract action with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) roping in hi-tech Artificial Intelligence (AI) based surveillance technology to rein in unruly public.

MCC has identified 53 places and completed installation of AI cameras at 46 locations, which are directly connected to the Control Room being set up at the premises of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), the water supply arm of the MCC, in Yadavagiri.

Though the city has effective door-to-door garbage collection system in place, the trend of disposing waste in public, especially at Outer Ring Road (ORR) is high. Some of them still continue to throw waste stuffed into plastic covers at the corners of the road and main roads, early in the morning, only to avoid the watchful eyes. On the flip side, the extensive awareness measures taken up by MCC on collection and disposal of waste has proven meaningless. As the physical efforts to check such unhealthy practices went in vain, the MCC has resorted to AI-backed surveillance system to keep an eye on blatant practices.

The AI cameras equipped with high-end technology, sounds alert with a beep sound, warning the waste disposers against doing so. If the public ignore the warning, the staff at Control Room will warn again through microphone. Finally, the picture of offenders will be captured on AI camera to facilitate further action by imposing fine on them.

The initiative has proven fruitful to an extent with those disposing waste earlier, refraining from doing so, to avoid penalised action. Once the issue is addressed, MCC will shift camera to another spot riddled with similar issues.

MCC Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh said, works on establishing Control Room at VVWW will be completed soon. Action will be taken to curtail public from disposing off waste, as per their whims and fancies.

