Addl. SP seeks inter-departmental action to make Mysuru drug-free

November 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) L. Nagesh has sought the co-operation of all the Departments Officers in making Mysuru a drug-free district and prevent the supply and sale of drugs and other psychotropic substances that is on a rise.

Nagesh, who chaired the District-level Committee meeting of Narco Coordination Centre at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in the city on Friday, referred to the menace of liquor that was earlier sold in the outskirts, which is now available at the heart of the city.

“If the drug cartel remains unchecked, it may enter our home in the coming days. The public should be aware of its ill-effects,” he appealed.

Students are prone to drugs, following the spurt in substance abuse among them. The School Education and Literacy Department and Department of PU Education should create awareness among students on these lines. On the other hand, CCTV cameras should be installed at Colleges to keep a tab on the students. Besides, banners containing information on ill-effects of drugs should be put up in the surroundings of colleges, added Nagesh.

Social Welfare Department officers should install CCTV cameras around boys and girls hostels and monitor them regularly. Any suspicious activities around the hostels should be brought to the notice of Police. The report on organising awareness programmes at college hostels should be submitted to the Police, said Nagesh.

Health and Family Welfare Department should carry out inspections at the hospitals in their jurisdiction. The Department should host awareness programmes at hospitals in the interest of general public on controlling psychotropic substances, he said.

The Drug Controllers should take action against unauthorised sale of drugs and prepare a list of medical stores in their jurisdiction and submit a report after surprise inspections, he added.

He told the Forest Department and Agriculture Department officers to inspect villages and tribal hamlets in forest fringes to check for cultivation of ganja, if any. Besides, awareness programmes should be carried out at tribal areas too. Continuing, the Addl. SP said, inspections should be carried out unannounced at Central Jail and sub-jails in the district and awareness programmes be conducted for the jail inmates too.

The NGO heads too should share the intel if any with the Police on supply network of drugs.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department should submit a report on smuggling the drugs in parcels, in case of any proven cases.

ASI Nagaraj Nayak, Cyber Crime Division’s Manoj Kumar and other District-level Officers were present.