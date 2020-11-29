MLA launches PM Svanidhi Micro Lending Scheme for street vendors

November 29, 2020

Mysuru: MLA L. Nagendra on Saturday launched PM SVANidhi Micro Lending Scheme for street vendors at a programme organised at MCC Zone-6 Office on Sheshadri Iyer Road in city.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagendra said that the MCC Zone-6 Office has received 10,092 applications seeking loan under PM SVANidhi Scheme (Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi), out of which 1,571 applicants have been sanctioned a loan of Rs.10,000 each.

Pointing out that the scheme is a boon for street vendors, he said that the loan carries a subsidy of Rs.3,000 and the beneficiaries have to repay the balance loan amount of Rs. 7,000 in 10 monthly instalments of Rs. 700. Calling upon all street vendors to get registered for the scheme, he said that street vendors who have identity card issued by the MCC and those having vending certificates are eligible to be covered under the scheme. Nagendra also said that the scheme will be in effect till Mar. 31, 2022.

DC is not Maharani

Replying to a query on Hunsur Congress MLA H.P. Manjunath’s ‘Maharani’ jibe at Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Nagendra said that the DC cannot become a Maharani just because the MLA has made the remark.

Noting that minor differences may crop up between officials and people representatives due to lack of co-ordination, Nagendra said that it is appropriate that any differences be resolved through talks.

Maintaining that Rohini Sindhuri is a honest officer, he observed that co-ordination between people representatives and officials is key for addressing issues.

Asserting that the DC was helpful in addressing problems of his Constituency, Nagendra opined that officials too should have regard for people representatives. Corporators Pramila Bharath and Satish, MCC Additional Commissioner Shashikumar, Health Officer Dr. Jayanth, MCC Zone-6 Assistant Commissioner Ranjith, Development Officer Manjunath and others were present.