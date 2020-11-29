Dec. 5 State bandh will be historical, claims Vatal Nagaraj
News

Dec. 5 State bandh will be historical, claims Vatal Nagaraj

November 29, 2020

Bengaluru: Challenging Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to stop the proposed Karnataka Bandh on Dec. 5, former MLA and Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj said it will be an unprecedented bundh and people will not get water or food on that day.

Addressing a rally organised by various pro-Kannada organisations against the constitution of Maratha Development Corporation at K.R. Puram here yesterday, he said over 1,400 associations have vowed to participate in Dec. 5 bandh. Their protest would continue even after Karnataka Bandh and observe ‘Jail Bharo,’ if necessary. “Yediyurappa is the only CM to destroy Kannada in Karnataka. The other name for Yediyurappa is liar. It was he who got the statue of Tamil Saint Tiruvallavar installed in Bengaluru. People should not believe him,” he added.

Vatal said if Yediyurappa continues in the CM post, parts of Nippani, Belagavi and Karwar would be taken away by Maharashtra. The formation of Maratha Development Corporation was a big drama played by the CM to win in coming by-elections to two Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat. 

Yediyurappa was showing ‘dictatorial’ attitude by taking unilateral decision without placing the Maratha Development Corporation issue before the Legislature. The same CM has split Ballari district into two parts. KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Assembly Siddharamaiah must come out and protest against the State Government, he noted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching