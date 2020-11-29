Install Traffic Signal Light at Ring Road-Parasayyana Hundi Circle

November 29, 2020

Proposal sent to District Administration, says ACP (Traffic) Sandesh Kumar

Mysuru: Following increase in traffic density on Mysuru-Manandavadi (Ring Road junction) at Parasayyana Hundi Circle and demand for a Traffic Signal Light from the public, a proposal in this regard has been sent to the District Administration, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sandesh Kumar.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, the ACP said that movement of KSRTC, private and buses of other States from Mysuru towards Manandavadi, H.D. Kote, Saragur and Kerala side was increasing day-by-day. As buses stop at Parasayyana Hundi Circle, the stoppage of buses at the Circle was obstructing movement of vehicles especially during peak hours causing traffic jams.

Following complaints in this regard, a proposal to install Traffic Signal Lights post and also for the development of the Circle has been sent to the District Administration, the ACP added.

There are more number of government employees and other people travelling to Manandavadi, Saragur, H.D. Kote and Kerala side daily, resulting in increase of traffic at Parasayyana Hundi Circle from 8 am to 11 am and again from 4 pm to 7 pm. Added to this, roadside vendors too become active during the above timings to make fast money by keeping carts on the footpath. Even construction labourers coming from rural places park their two-wheelers haphazardly on the road and crowd the place causing a lot of inconvenience to the public and passengers.

ACP Sandesh Kumar said that following complaints in this regard, steps would be taken to station a Highway Police Patrol Vehicle and deploy a Traffic Police at Parasayyana Hundi Circle soon.