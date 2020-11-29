DPAR to observe Sakala Week in three phases from Nov. 30

November 29, 2020

To create awareness among citizens and speedy disposal of applications

Mysuru: To create awareness among citizens and for speedy disposal of applications received under ‘Sakala’, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) is conducting Sakala Week in three phases across the State — Nov. 30 to Dec.5; Dec. 7 to Dec. 11 and Dec. 14 to Dec. 19.

Karnataka Sakala Services Act was passed in 2011 to provide guarantee of services to citizens in Karnataka with a stipulated time limiting to citizen-related services. The Act came to be known as Karnataka Guarantee of Services to Citizens Act, 2011 in Nov. 2012. Sakala Additional Mission Director B.R. Mamatha addressed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and other District-level officers via video-conference, on Friday.

The Revenue Department, Urban Development, Transport, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs will observe Sakala Week between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5.

Similarly, Sakala Week of Rural Development will be held between Dec. 7 and 11 and other Departments will observe it from Dec. 14 to 19, she informed.

The programme covers disposal of fresh applications under Sakala within the given time, awareness programmes, Sakala teams to visit and inspect offices, gathering public opinion and publicising Sakala services.

As many as 1,025 civic-centered services of 98 Departments and organisations come under the purview of Sakala. The authorities have received a total of 22,88,81,652 applications under Sakala and 22,82,55,866 are disposed, Mamatha informed. She directed the officials to form four teams to look after Sakala Week celebration and ADC should pay visit to the offices coming under the purview of Sakala.

Explaining about applying under Sakala scheme, she said, the applicants receive Guarantee Services of Citizen (GSC) number along with acknowledgement. Status of the application can be known using GSC number by either visiting www.sakala.kar.nic.in or over Ph: 080-44554455. The applicants can appeal if there is a delay in the service or if the application is rejected, she said.

ADC B.S. Manjunathswamy informed that as many as 9,52,074 applications were received this year. Of them, 9,51,757 have been disposed and remaining 317 will be cleared soon.