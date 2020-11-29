No Support to Dec. 5 Karnataka Bandh: MTA

November 29, 2020

Mysuru: Mysuru Travels Association (MTA) Honorary President B.S. Prashanth said Mysureans will not support ‘Karnataka Bandh’ called by various Kannada organisations against formation of Maratha Development Corporation on Dec. 5.

Speaking at the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations held at Uniglobe Bharath International Travels here yesterday, he said they are ready to face anybody if they tried to close down hotels, shops and business establishments forcefully on Dec.5.

“The purpose of bandh is good for which we are extending our support. Our business which was hit by COVID-19 for over eight months is now picking up. We are striving for the recovery of tourism industry. At this juncture, closing down hotels, shops or business establishments will cause loss to them. We appeal all Kannada organisations to revoke the decision on bandh,” he added.

Prashanth said he had already spoken to representatives of Mysuru Travels Association, Bus Owners’ Associations and Traders’ Association and they too were not participating in Bandh.

Mysore Travels Association President H. Shivalingaiah also spoke. On the occasion, Kannada activists, M.N. Gopalakrishna and C. Sampath were felicitated. MTA Honorary President C.A. Jaykumar and Kannada Rajyotsava Committee President R. Madankumar were present.