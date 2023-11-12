MLA, Mayor inspect flooded crematorium at Chamundi foothill

November 12, 2023

Officials instructed to solve the problem immediately

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa and Mayor Shivakumar, who inspected the crematorium at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Friday, have instructed the officials concerned to solve the problem of the crematorium getting flooded during rains.

The inspection comes in the wake of the crematorium getting flooded due to recent rains. The MLA and the Mayor were accompanied by Corporator B.V. Manjunath and officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). Out of the 26 cremation platforms, 18 platforms have been flooded causing a lot of inconvenience to those coming to the crematorium to perform last rites of their near and dear ones.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the crematorium, MLA Srivatsa said that the crematorium is located in Survey No. 71, which is surrounded by private lands which have been developed. Pointing out that the crematorium is located in a slope, the MLA said that rain water flows into the crematorium flooding it besides stating that he has instructed the MCC staff to pump out the flooded water.

The MLA also said that he has instructed the officials to survey the crematorium to ascertain if the land has been encroached, reclaim it if encroached and take steps to construct storm water drain. On seeing garbage strewn all over the crematorium, the MLA instructed the person, who has taken contract of maintaining the crematorium to maintain cleanliness.

Stating that Rs. 1 crore from the MLA Area Development Fund will be released for the development of the place, Srivatsa said that priority will be given for the development of the crematorium besides stating that he would hold discussions with Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for release of more funds.

MCC Superintending Engineer Sindhu, Executive Engineer Nagaraju, MCC Zone-1 Development Officer Sushruth, Slum Clearance and Drainage Board Assistant Executive Engineer Dhanush, BJP District OBC leader Jogi Manju and others were present.