MLA Srivatsa raises paucity of funds to develop Mysuru

July 19, 2023

‘Progress stunted in CM Siddharamaiah’s home district’

Bengaluru: During the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly, MLA T.S. Srivatsa representing Krishnaraja Constituency addressed the budget announcement regarding various schemes and supplementary allocations aimed at comprehensive development of Mysuru city and district.

In his speech, he appealed for additional funds to be allocated in order to expedite the implementation of development plans. Specifically, the MLA emphasised the importance of increased funding to restore and revitalise several historical buildings such as Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market, Vani Vilas Market and M.G. Road Market.

Drawing attention to Mysuru’s cultural significance, particularly its air connectivity with other States and countries, the MLA mentioned that the Central and previous BJP State Governments had previously earmarked a budget of Rs. 175 crore for this purpose.

However, the present Congress Government led by Siddharamaiah did not discuss the allocation of funds, creating uncertainty regarding the Government’s plans. Consequently, he urged the Government to take immediate action.

Furthermore, the MLA expressed the need for greater financial support to enhance tourism in Mysuru district, specifically through the establishment of the Chamundi Hill Development Authority. He conveyed the disappointment of Mysuru voters regarding the absence of new proposals in the budget for the Chief Minister’s home district and called for a more proactive approach.

Addressing concerns about certain engineering colleges charging exorbitant donations from students, which disproportionately affects the underprivileged and middle-class population’s access to education, the MLA urged the Government to announce the establishment of a Government Engineering College in Mysuru.

Srivatsa requested the Chief Minister to allocate additional funds to K.R. Hospital, with the goal of transforming it into a model healthcare facility for the State. Additionally, he urged the CM to expedite the establishment of a Film City in the Varuna Assembly Constituency.

Expressing regret, the MLA pointed out that the budget did not mention the runway expansion of Mysuru Airport. He raised concerns about potential delays in the project, which could have adverse effects on air connectivity to the heritage city. Consequently, he urged the Chief Minister to promptly initiate the runway work.

Regarding the development of Dasara Exhibition Grounds similar to Pragathi Maidan, the legislator acknowledged that the project had been announced, but no grant had been allocated for it.