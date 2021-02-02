MLA urges Government to distribute agricultural land to SC, ST youths

February 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that about 25 lakh acres (11.79 lakh hectares) of agricultural land in the State are left without cultivation, Kollegal MLA N. Mahesh urged the Government to distribute this unused land among educated SC/ST community youths for encouraging agricultural activities.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Karnataka Unit of Bharatiya Parivartana Sangha (BPS) at Kalamandira in city on Sunday.

Noting that according to available Government statistics, about 25 lakh acres of agricultural land is lying unused for years, Mahesh said that the Revenue Minister has cited shortage of labour for lessened agricultural activities.

Emphasising on the need for full and purposeful use of agricultural lands, he said that 90 percent of SC/ST community members are landless people. He reiterated that the Government should distribute the vast area of unused agricultural land among SC/ST community youths so that they can actively get involved in agricultural activities and thus come out of unemployment.

The Kollegal MLA also took a dig at the BJP Government saying that it is engaged in announcing useless programmes. Criticising the Government for introducing Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill and the Farm Laws, he maintained that the Government is being ill-advised on many issues.

Referring to the New Education Policy (NEP), Mahesh said that as an MLA he welcomes the Policy as it seeks to give a new dimension to our education system.

Noting that the NEP envisages that a student becomes economically self-reliant by the time he/she gets a degree, he said that there are many other factors in it that makes a student employable soon after completion of education.

He also wanted the Union Govt. to conduct all UPSC exams in regional languages as well, other than English and Hindi, as conduct of exams in Hindi was only helping candidates from North Indian States, while those from non-Hindi-speaking States are left disadvantaged.

Senior Journalist Ravindra Bhat, who spoke after inaugurating the programme, said that construction of schools in villages was more important than the construction of temples.

Pointing out that farmers, who are up in arms against the Union Government, have been protesting at New Delhi borders for over two months now seeking repeal of the newly introduced three Farm Laws, Bhat said that it would not be surprising if unemployed youths who are frustrated for long, lay siege to the National Capital seeking jobs.

BPS leader Dr. Srinivas delivered a talk on ‘The current problems of India and solutions’ while columnist Dr. K.C. Raghu spoke about the concepts of change. Bengaluru’s Akka iAS Academy Director Dr. Shivakumar, BPS State leaders Prof. Hariram, Venkataraju, Sosale Siddaraju and others were present during the event.