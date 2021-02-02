War Memorial at Mysuru: Granite stone arrives from Chamarajanagar

February 2, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A truck load of black granite stone meant for a War Memorial in city was transported from a quarry in Chamarajanagar on Sunday. The stones have been cut and refined and were brought to Mysuru in a 14-wheeled truck.

The Memorial will be constructed at the five-acre Public Park (previously a Parade Ground) adjacent to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office which is right in front of NCC Group Headquarters. The Memorial per se will come up at a plot measuring 40 x 40 feet inside the erstwhile Parade Ground.

The black granite stone that has been procured from a quarry in Chamarajanagar is owned by H.M. Puttamadaiah who has generously donated the 33 cubic metre stone that is worth over Rs. 65 to Rs. 70 lakh.

The stones have been refined and cut and polished to suit the requirement of the Memorial by the owners of SVG Granites Srinath Reddy and Sudarshan Reddy. This work, estimated to cost over Rs. 10 lakh, too was done free of cost.

Notably, the stones were transported from the quarry to Mysuru by Mohammad Rahim of Heera Transport in a 14-wheeled truck and he did not charge any money for it. The second batch of stones will arrive in Mysuru on Feb. 3.

The stones have now been shifted to an open ground near the DC Office. Before the stones were loaded by a crane after cutting and polishing, pujas were performed. Chamarajanagar Additional DC C.L. Ananda (now transferred) visited the loading site and examined the quality of the stones. Ananda, an ex-serviceman himself, as the Assistant Commissioner of Mysuru, had taken up the cause of the Memorial and had completed the necessary process and through the Mysuru District Administration had sent the proposal to the State Government.