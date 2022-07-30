MLA’s call to girl students to engage in extra-curricular activities

July 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that students should strive for fulfilling the aspirations of their parents, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has called upon girl students to engage themselves in music, arts, dance and such other extra-curricular activities, as supplemental to their academics.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new D. Devaraj Urs Post-Matric Girls Hostel at Rajarajeshwarinagar at a programme organised under the joint aegis of District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Backward Classes Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Pointing out that most parents dream that their children become engineers, doctors, bureaucrats and the like, GTD said that children should study hard and with determination for achieving this. The students should also maintain good relationship with their hostel-mates and college-mates, he added. Stressing on the need for maintaining the hostel premises clean and tidy, GTD said that it is also important to have a garden and flowering plants in the hostel premises.

Opining that students should read books on Sharanas and philosophers such as Basavanna, he recalled that as a ZP President earlier, he used to hold workshops for hostel wardens, in which Seers delivered talks.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda said that late Devaraj Urs set up Backward Classes Welfare Department and started student hostels with an objective that backward community students study well and become economically empowered. But though the Government was giving all facilities, the hostel students’ performance in exams is not up-to the mark, he regretted. He asked the hostel students to study well and secure ranks.

Pointing out that there are 93 student hostels in Mysuru district, he said that the Government is spending crores of rupees for the welfare of students.

Noting that students are a vital part of the society, he urged them to realise the dreams of Devaraj Urs by excelling in studies, winning laurels and making outstanding achievements.

Backward Classes Welfare District Officer H.S. Bindya welcomed the gathering, while Mahalakshmi compered.

Nirmiti Kendra Planning Officer H.B. Satish, Assistant Engineer K.S. Ramesh, Bogadi Town Panchayat Executive Officer Shyamasundar, Taluk Welfare Officers Chandrakala, Vishwanath, Swarnalatha, Mahesh, Premkumar, Satish, Meena, Hostel Office Manager Deepak and others were present.