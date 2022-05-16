MLC poll schedule announced

May 16, 2022

Issue of notification: May 19

Last date to file nominations : May 26

Scrutiny of nomination papers: May 27

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: May 30

Polling: June 13 from 8 am to 4 pm

Counting of votes: June 15

Candidates can file nomination papers between 11 am and 3 pm from May 19 to 26 (except May 22 being a Sunday) at the Office of Regional Commissioner (RC), who is also the Electoral Officer.

Mysore/Mysuru: The notification for the Legislative Council polls from South Graduates Constituency will be issued on May 19 and the last date for filing of nominations will be May 26.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on May 27 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 30.

Polling will take place on June 13 from 8 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will be taken up on June 15, following which the result will be announced.

The Model Code of Conduct which came into effect soon after the announcement of polls on May 12 will come to an end on June 17, with the conclusion of the poll process.

The South Graduates Con-stituency comprises the districts of Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar. Graduates, whose name find mention in the electoral rolls, are eligible to cast their ballots in this election.

The candidates can file their nomination papers between 11 am and 3 pm from May 19 to 26 (except May 22 being a Sunday) at the Office of Mysuru Division Regional Commissioner (RC).

The Regional Commissioner is the Electoral Officer, while the Deputy Commissioners of the four districts that form the Constituency are Assistant Electoral Officers.

The prescribed nomination forms can be collected from the Regional Commissioner’s Office on Hunsur Road in city. The security deposit for General category candidates is Rs.10,000 and that for SC/ST candidates is Rs.5,000. Every candidate is required to get the signatures of at least 10 voters as approvers, according to a press release issued by Regional Commissioner Dr. G. C. Prakash, who is the Electoral Officer.