MLC Vishwanath to protest against ‘exorbitant’ toll on Mar. 17

March 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath has come down heavily on what he called ‘exorbitant’ toll levied on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway and said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was levying the toll even before the completion of the project.

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakartara Bhavan, Vishwanath questioned the tearing hurry for NHAI to collect the toll even before the work is fully completed. He said that the collection of the toll was against the NHAI guidelines.

“I am not against a reasonable toll and it must not exceed Re. 1 for every kilometre for a car or other four-wheelers. At the present rates, the toll for travelling between the two cities will be Rs. 300 for one-way and Rs. 600 for a two-way four-wheeler journey. This is unreasonable,” he explained.

If the toll is fixed at Rs. 1 per km, it will be only Rs. 118 for the journey, he said and added that he would stage a peaceful protest against the toll on Mar. 17 at Manipal Hospital Junction.

“Going by the present toll rates, NHAI, through a private agency, has aimed to collect Rs. 18,000 crore in 10 years while the actual project cost is Rs. 12,000 crore once all the works are complete. If this is not loot of public money, then what is,” Vishwanath asked.