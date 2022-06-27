MMC&RI retired Professors felicitated

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Teachers Association (MMC&RITA) felicitated retired Professors on their superannuation at a programme organised at MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee Auditorium recently. Sitting from left: Dr. M.K. Veenapani, HoD of ENT Department, Dr. Sudha Rudrappa, HoD of Paediatrics Department, Dr. S.G. Chandrakumar, HoD of Community Medicine, Dr. J. Raju, Professor of Dermatology and Dr. B.M. Parashivamurthy, HoD of Pharmacology are seen with (standing from left) Dr. B. Prashanth, Medical Superintendent, PKTB Hospital, Dr. M.R. Savitha, Medical Superintendent of Cheluvamba Hospital, Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, Principal, MMC&RI, Dr. B.N. Anandaravi, President, MMC&RITA, Dr. H.N. Dinesh, Dean and Director, MMC&RI, Dr. B.L. Nanjundaswamy, Medical Superintendent, K.R. Hospital, Dr. K.H. Hemanthkumar, Treasurer, MMC&RITA, Dr. H.B. Shashidhar, former Secretary, MMC&RITA and Dr. N. Sreenivas, Secretary, MMC&RITA.
