Mock Drill at KRS Dam tests emergency preparedness

May 12, 2025

Mysuru: The Mandya District Administration, in collaboration with multiple departments, conducted a large-scale mock drill at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam last afternoon.

The drill, aimed at testing emergency response preparedness, included three distinct simulated scenarios — drowning rescue, fire emergency and a bomb blast response.

Scenario 1: Drowning Rescue Operation

The first simulation took place at the KRS boating point, where a mock situation of a boat capsizing was enacted. Upon receiving the alert at the control room, immediate messages were sent to all concerned departments.

The Fire and Emergency Services team spearheaded the rescue, deploying boats and lifesaving gear to retrieve individuals from the water. The Police Department ensured crowd control, clearing the way for fire trucks and ambulances to operate without obstruction. On-site medical assistance was provided by health officials and the injured were transported to hospitals for further care.

Scenario 2: Fire Emergency at Police Guest House

The second exercise involved a simulated fire at the Police Guest House. An emergency siren signalled the start of operations. Rescue teams swiftly responded, using specialised evacuation techniques to bring out trapped individuals, including the safe extraction of injured persons from the first floor. Medical teams administered immediate first aid at the scene.

Scenario 3: Bomb Blast Simulation

In the third drill, a mock bomb explosion was staged. Following the alert siren, a bomb disposal squad, supported by a canine unit, arrived on-site to inspect the area. Simultaneously, the Fire Department, Police and NCC Cadets coordinated rescue and evacuation efforts. First aid was administered to the injured by emergency medical teams.

DC Dr. Kumara, Zilla Pan-chayat CEO K.R. Nandini, and SP Mallikarjun Baladandi visited the locations to oversee the drill. Addl. SP Thimmaiah, Fire Officer Raghavendra, Asst. Commissioner Shivamurthy, Regional Transport Officer Hemavathi and officials from various departments, along with NSS students and Home Guard personnel, actively participated in the exercise.

Addressing the participants after the conclusion of the drill, DC Dr. Kumara stressed the importance of seamless inter-departmental coordination in managing real-life emergencies. He noted that the mock exercises offered valuable insights into response mechanisms and highlighted areas for improvement.

Nodal officers were appointed to document and review the execution of the drills. Their observations will guide enhancements in emergency protocols and inter-agency coordination going forward.

Officials and volunteers from all participating departments were commended for their cooperation and swift action throughout the mock drill.