‘Buddha’s preachings very much relevant today’

May 12, 2025

Mysuru: Stating that Gautama Buddha’s preachings is known worldwide for over 25 centuries, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. P. Shivaraju said that Buddha Purnima is not just a festival, but a reminder of the profound teachings of Buddha, who dedicated his entire life to spreading the message of peace, enlightenment and compassion.

He was speaking at Bhagavan Buddha Jayanti-2025 organised jointly by the District Administration, Kannada and Culture Department and Bhagavan Buddha Jayanthothsava Samithi at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here this morning.

Stressing on the need for everyone to follow Buddha’s principles and honour his teachings of love, wisdom and non-violence, Dr. Shivaraju said that Buddha Purnima Day is celebrated in commemoration of the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha. It is also a day of reflection, renewal and spiritual connection and honour of Buddha’s preachings, he added.

Picture shows Dr. Kalyanasiri Bantheji of Vishwamaitri Buddha Vihara, Writer Dr. Rahmath Tarikere, Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, former Mayor Purushotham and others offering tributes to the statue of Gautama Buddha at Kalamandira where the stage programme was held.

Writer Dr. Rahmath Tarikere, in his speech, said that Buddha Purnima assumes special significance as it has come on a day when India and Pak have announced a ceasefire, driving away the looming dark clouds of war.

Noting that both Buddha and Emperor Ashoka were against wars, Dr. Rahmath Tarikere said that Buddha, Basavanna and Dr. Ambedkar always strived for building a casteless and classless society. But it is unfortunate that caste discrimination has never ended in the country despite the preachings of such great saints and leaders, he bemoaned.

Earlier, MLA T.S. Srivatsa inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp. Dr. Kalyanasiri Bantheji of Vishwamaitri Buddha Vihara, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, former Mayor Purushotham and others were present.

Elsewhere in the city, many organisations celebrated the Jayanti at different venues, offering prayers to Lord Buddha.

Prior to the stage programme, a grand procession was taken out from Town Hall in the heart of the city to Kalamandira, which was flagged off by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.