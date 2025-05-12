Indo-Pak tension: Harangi  Dam shut for tourists
News

Indo-Pak tension: Harangi  Dam shut for tourists

May 12, 2025

Madikeri: As India-Pakistan tension continues following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation to the terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists at Pahalgam recently, the Kodagu District authorities have shut down Harangi tourist spot near Kushalnagar.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) has put up a notice board at the entrance of the spot mentioning that the Harangi Dam has been indefinitely shut for public as a security measure for ensuring the safety of the Dam.

In the wake of summer holidays, the Harangi Dam has been witnessing a huge influx of domestic tourists from across the State and the country. However, they had to return disappointed as the spot was shut for public without any prior information.

The tourists, who arrived at the spot with a lot of expectations, are returning a disappointed lot as they are unaware about the sudden closure of the Dam for the public.

CNNL Officials said that Harangi Dam near Kushalnagar was closed for public following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s direction to enhance security at all tourist spots and shut them down as a security measure. Following the State Government directive, security has been heightened at Harangi Dam and other tourist spots in the vicinity. Accordingly, the Brindavan in front of the Dam and the Fountain have been temporarily closed for public, they said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching