Indo-Pak tension: Harangi  Dam shut for tourists

May 12, 2025

Madikeri: As India-Pakistan tension continues following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation to the terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists at Pahalgam recently, the Kodagu District authorities have shut down Harangi tourist spot near Kushalnagar.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) has put up a notice board at the entrance of the spot mentioning that the Harangi Dam has been indefinitely shut for public as a security measure for ensuring the safety of the Dam.

In the wake of summer holidays, the Harangi Dam has been witnessing a huge influx of domestic tourists from across the State and the country. However, they had to return disappointed as the spot was shut for public without any prior information.

The tourists, who arrived at the spot with a lot of expectations, are returning a disappointed lot as they are unaware about the sudden closure of the Dam for the public.

CNNL Officials said that Harangi Dam near Kushalnagar was closed for public following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s direction to enhance security at all tourist spots and shut them down as a security measure. Following the State Government directive, security has been heightened at Harangi Dam and other tourist spots in the vicinity. Accordingly, the Brindavan in front of the Dam and the Fountain have been temporarily closed for public, they said.