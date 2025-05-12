Opposition seeks all-party meeting, Parliament Session

May 12, 2025

New Delhi: The Congress party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

Additionally, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge have written to the PM, requesting a Special Session of Parliament to deliberate on the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and the US-announced ceasefire.

Rahul Gandhi emphasised the need for national discussion on these events, stating, “The people and their representatives must discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead.”

Congress General Secretary in-Charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, “Given the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for the PM to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence.”

There is also now a need, more than ever before, for a Special Session of Parliament to discuss the events of the last 18 days, beginning with the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and the way forward, and to demonstrate a collective resolve, he said.