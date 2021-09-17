Moderate response for mega vaccination drive

September 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday today, a mega vaccination drive was held in city and it received moderate response.

Though the drive was launched with an aim of vaccinating 1.25 lakh people against COVID-19, the response was not as expected by the District Health and Family Welfare Department.

It was not a disappointment either as 11,000 vaccinations were administered till 11 am.

In all, 130 centres were set up out of 600 centres in the district including Primary Health Centres (PHC), Community Health Centres, Hobli level hospitals, taluk and district hospitals. Also the drive was conducted in 15 private hospitals in the city including a camp at JK Grounds auditorium by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who was in the city, visited a mega vaccination drive held in the premises of Nataraja School on Ramanuja Road by the Health Department of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Also two mega vaccination drives were conducted in each Ward of the city by local Corporators. District Health Officer Dr. K.H. Prasad told Star of Mysore that the number will increase by the evening.

Dean and Director of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj inspected the J.K. Grounds Auditorium and supervised the arrangements. Medical Superintendent of K.R. Hospital Dr. Nanjundaswamy, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Rajesh were also present.

All Taluk Health Officers, Tahasildars, Members of Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat, Gram Panchayat paid a visit to their respective mega vaccination camps and supervised the arrangements. The vaccination drive will conclude at 5 pm.