Modi moved by Jan Aushadhi beneficiary

March 7, 2020

New Delhi: The Centre celebrates Mar. 7 as ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas,’ a campaign launched by the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana Kendra, Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses through ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendras.’ These Kendras provide generic drugs at lesser prices but equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs.

To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with several beneficiaries in various cities through a video conference.

Deepa Shah, one of the beneficiaries, hailing from Dehradhun, while narrating her story via the video conference, broke down and said it is due to Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana, that she is getting medicines worth Rs. 5,000 for just Rs. 1,500. She thanked PM Modi for introducing Jan Aushadhi Kendras. After listening to her, PM Modi too got emotional and broke down.

While addressing the public, PM said, “every month, over one crore families are buying medicines from Jan Aushadhi stores. He also said that over 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country have helped people save between Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 2,500 crore.

In Mysuru

Jan Aushadhi Diwas was also celebrated in Mysuru in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Mysore Palace today. A large screen was set up in front of the Palace for people to interact with Modi through the video conference.

MP Pratap Simha, who spoke on the occasion, said, ‘It was MLA S.A. Ramdas who took up the initiative to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Mysuru city, my congratulations to him.” The MP further said that the city, at present has 48 Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

District BJP President S.D. Mahendra, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Drug Controller Dr. Nagaraj, Drug Inspector Ashalatha and others were present.

