Month-long Nandini Sihi Utsava launched

December 20, 2022

Consumers can buy over 56 sweet and milk products at 20 percent discount

Mysore/Mysuru: A month-long ‘Nandini Sihi Utsava’, was launched yesterday offering a 20 percent discount on all ranges of Nandini sweets from Dec. 19 to Jan. 19, 2023. However, the discount is not available for milk, curds and ghee.

The festival was organised by MyMUL (Mysore District Co-operative Milk Producers Societies Union Ltd.) (Karnataka Milk Federation parent body) and was inaugurated by MyMUL President P.M. Prasanna at Nandini Milk Parlour on KRS Road, opposite ESI Hospital in city.

He said that the sweet festival has been organised for the last seven years and more than 56 products are available for 20 percent discount while last year, the discount was 10 percent.

The idea of the festival is to create awareness among the public on the whole range of ‘Nandini’ products. Nandini sweets are made out of pure ghee, Khova and other items without adding any other items nor are adulterated unlike other similar products available in the market. None of the chemicals that are harmful for human health are used in any of the products, he noted.

“This festival aims at offering mouth-watering sweets to a large section of people and thus create a feeling among the public that ‘Nandini’ brand is their own, good in taste and better for health,” Prasanna said.

“We have over 56 different products and everything in which we can use milk products are in our portfolio. The Nandini ghee already had brand value, as the Tirupati Balaji Temple has been using the ghee to make the famed laddu prasadam for decades. We use the same ghee that has a natural colour to make other sweets,” he said.

Milk in other regions gets mixed with the milk of other animals like buffalos and the ghee too loses colour. Ghee made from milk in Karnataka has the natural golden-yellow colour and also the unique flavour which is preferred in Tirupati laddus, he added.

There were 150 authorised Nandini outlets in city and the public can buy Nandini brand sweets at 20 percent discount on MRP rate till Jan. 19, 2023 at these outlets which will be open from 6 am to 9 pm.

Customers can get the discount on sweet products such as Mysore Pak, Peda, Dharwad Peda, various types of Burfis, Jamoon, Badam Halwa and many more on the occasion of upcoming Christmas and Sankranti festivals as well as the New Year.

Currently, the most popular KMF manufactured sweet is the Peda of which 22 tonnes are sold per month. Mysore Pak is another popular product.

The 20 percent discount will also be applicable on the 10 new Nandini sweets that KMF rolled out this year, like Khova Badam Roll, Khova Choco Nutty Roll, Khova Cashew Roll, Khova Laddu, Karadantu, Kaju Katli, Green Gram Laddu, Rice Kheer Mix, Paneer Burfi and Kalakand.