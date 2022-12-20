DC inaugurates two-day District-level Sports Meet of Government employees

December 20, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The 2-day District-level Sports Meet of Government employees, organised jointly by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), began in city this morning, with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra by lighting the lamp at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Nazarbad.

ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, ZAK Chairman M. Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Karnataka State Government Employees Association District President Govindaraju, office-bearers Revanna, Girish, Ganesh and others were present.

The 2-day Meet provides an opportunity for Government servants across Mysuru district to carry forward the sportive spirit and display their sporting talent.

The Sports Meet, apart from Chamundi Vihar Stadium, will also take place at the University Sports Pavilion and Kannegowda Stadium in Kuvempunagar.

The Meet features athletics events such as Running Race, Shot-put, Javelin Throw, Long Jump, High Jump, etc., individual events such as Power-lifting, Weight-lifting, Best Physique, Chess, Swimming, Tennis etc., and team events such as Hockey, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Basketball, Football, Cricket etc.

The event also features a variety of cultural and musical contests on both the days. More than 500 Government servants (both men and women) from across the district are taking part in this Sports Meet, which concludes tomorrow (Dec. 21).