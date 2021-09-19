More than 300 pet dogs vaccinated in free drive

September 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A free vaccination drive for pet dogs was held at the Government Veterinary Hospital located on Manandawadi Road near Chamundipuram here today by the Mysuru Dog Breeders Welfare Association.

The free drive received an overwhelming response from the pet owners of the city. More than 300 pet dogs of different breeds were vaccinated at the drive launched by MLA S.A. Ramdas.

Dog breeds like Golden Retriever, Labrador, Shih Tzu, Beagle, German Shepherd, Rottweiler, Pug, Dachshund and others were given two vaccinations

in the drive. The first vaccination was Megavac, which controls seven diseases caused to pet dogs while another one was for Rabies. Interestingly, pet stray dogs were also vaccinated at the drive.

Picture shows Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. C.P. Thimmaiah and team vaccinating the pets.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. C.P. Thimmaiah and Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department Dr. Shadakshara Murthy were monitoring the camp. Veterinary Doctors of private hospitals Dr. Mahesh, Dr. Ramachandra and others were treating the dogs.

BJP leader and Hon. President of Mysuru Dog Breeders Welfare Association B.P. Manjunath, speaking to SOM said, “In the COVID times, humans became cautious and took COVID vaccines to save their lives. But most of them neglected over the safety of dogs, so in order to create awareness about the importance of dogs this free vaccination drive is organised. Happy to see such a good response from the pet owners of the city.”

Association President Kumar, Vice-President Manikanta, Secretary Ganesh Raj, office-bearers Dileep, Vinay and others were present at the camp.