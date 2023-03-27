Mother, son killed as car rams into goods vehicle on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway
News

Mother, son killed as car rams into goods vehicle on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

March 27, 2023

Maddur: A mother and her son were killed while her husband sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed into the goods vehicle from behind after the goods vehicle driver applied the brakes all of a sudden on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway on Friday afternoon.

While the deceased have been identified as Cheyyanda Kavitha Muthappa (47) and her son Aryan Muthappa (15) the seriously injured is 54-year-old Katti Muthappa.

They are native of Balamberi (Balamuri) in Kodagu and residing at Ramesh Nagar in Bengaluru. Katti Muthappa has been admitted to Mandya General Hospital.

The couple and their son, who had come to their native place were proceeding to Bengaluru in their Maruti Swift car when the accident took place near Aishwarya Convent on the outskirts of Maddur.

Police said that the couple were following a speeding goods vehicle on the Expressway, when the goods vehicle driver applied brakes all of a sudden resulting in the Maruti Swift car ramming into the goods vehicle   from behind. Due to the impact, Aryan died on the spot and Kavitha and Muthappa were rushed to Mandya General Hospital where Kavitha succumbed to injuries. Traffic Sub-Inspector Ayyanagowda and staff, who rushed to the spot, helped in shifting the injured to the Hospital. A case has been registered at Maddur Traffic Police Station. 

Last rites were held at Balamberi in Kodagu on Mar. 25.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Mother, son killed as car rams into goods vehicle on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway”

  1. J J says:
    March 27, 2023 at 8:02 pm

    This could have been avoided with 4 or 5 star ncap safety rating. Government should think about making 5 star rating mandatory and provide some relaxation in the tax.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching