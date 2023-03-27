Mother, son killed as car rams into goods vehicle on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

March 27, 2023

Maddur: A mother and her son were killed while her husband sustained serious injuries when the car in which they were travelling rammed into the goods vehicle from behind after the goods vehicle driver applied the brakes all of a sudden on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway on Friday afternoon.

While the deceased have been identified as Cheyyanda Kavitha Muthappa (47) and her son Aryan Muthappa (15) the seriously injured is 54-year-old Katti Muthappa.

They are native of Balamberi (Balamuri) in Kodagu and residing at Ramesh Nagar in Bengaluru. Katti Muthappa has been admitted to Mandya General Hospital.

The couple and their son, who had come to their native place were proceeding to Bengaluru in their Maruti Swift car when the accident took place near Aishwarya Convent on the outskirts of Maddur.

Police said that the couple were following a speeding goods vehicle on the Expressway, when the goods vehicle driver applied brakes all of a sudden resulting in the Maruti Swift car ramming into the goods vehicle from behind. Due to the impact, Aryan died on the spot and Kavitha and Muthappa were rushed to Mandya General Hospital where Kavitha succumbed to injuries. Traffic Sub-Inspector Ayyanagowda and staff, who rushed to the spot, helped in shifting the injured to the Hospital. A case has been registered at Maddur Traffic Police Station.

Last rites were held at Balamberi in Kodagu on Mar. 25.