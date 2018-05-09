Mothers along with children go missing from city
Mysuru: In separate incidents, two women along with their children and a teenage girl has gone missing from Metagalli Police limits in city.

In the first incident, a 27-year-old mother has been reported missing along with her two-year-old daughter since Apr. 25 from city.

While the mother has been identified as Aruna, her daughter has been identified as  Anni Nissy.

According to the complaint lodged by her husband, Aruna left her home on Apr.25 along with her daughter Anni saying that she was going to the hospital and has since    gone missing.

While Aruna is 5.3ft. tall, fair complexioned, round faced, normal built, speaks Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and was wearing an orange coloured night gown at the time of going missing, her daughter Anni is 2.6ft. tall, fair complexioned, round faced and was wearing a pink coloured frock when she went with  her mother.

In the second incident, a 30-year-old woman, identified as Sheela, who left her house on May 2 at about 7.30 pm along with her eight-year-old son Jeevan and 10-year-old daughter Jeevitha saying that she was going to a tailor to get some clothes stitched, has since gone missing.

While Sheela is 5.4ft. tall, fair complexioned, round faced, normal built and was wearing a brown coloured chudidhar at the time of going missing, Jeevan is 3.2 ft. tall, fair complexioned, oval faced, normal built, speaks Kannada and was wearing a T-shirt and shorts at the time of going missing. Jeevitha is 3.4 ft. tall, fair complexioned, round faced, normal built and was wearing a frock at the time of going missing.

In the third incident, 19-year-old Keerthana, who left her house on May 4 between 12.30 pm and 2.40 pm has since   gone missing.

She is 5.4 ft. tall, fair complexioned, oval faced, normal built, speaks Kannada and Tamil and was wearing a blue coloured top and pink coloured pant at the time of going missing.

Those having any information about the above missing persons may contact Metagalli Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418315 or Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339, according to a press release.

