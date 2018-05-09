BJP is never for change of Constitution: Sreenivasa Prasad
BJP is never for change of Constitution: Sreenivasa Prasad

Mysuru: Asserting that the BJP has nowhere said that it was for change of Constitution, senior BJP leader and former Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad has lashed out against writers and intellects who have launched a malicious campaign against the BJP in the run up to the assembly polls.

Addressing a press meet at a Private Hotel yesterday, Prasad maintained that the Constitution can be only reviewed in accordance with the times, but can never be re-written.

Lashing out at some intellects and writers for blindly supporting the Congress, which is in fact anti-Dalit, he accused Minister Siddharamaiah of doing little for Dalits, while making false tall claims on Dalit upliftment.

Accusing some Dalit organisations of extortion, he said that the names of most of Dalit organisations remained only on letter heads and these letter heads were used for fleecing and malicious intentions.

Hitting out at the DSS for not taking up the real issues haunting the Dalits, Prasad said that his main aim right now is to ensure the defeat of CM Siddharamaiah in Chamundeshwari   Constituency.

May 9, 2018

