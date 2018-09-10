Move to improve quality of life around Railway Stations

Mysuru: The Ministry of Railways, in order to build a positive image, has embarked upon an initiative to improve the quality of life benefiting the communities and economic well-being of the local populace, in and around Railway Stations.

In Mysuru Division, Chamarajanagar has been selected, where Railways’ contribution in social welfare can have maximum impact without affecting regular traffic. The Wi-Fi at Railway Station has been enabled.

Beneficiaries’ need assessment has been carried out by engaging the staff and Welfare Inspector for 15 days. Based on the assessment, career guidance, bridging digital divide, sanitation and wellness activities have been carried out at the Railway Station on Sept.4.

Lectures on career counselling, yoga and meditation, Rail safety and awareness on Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) have been given by Officers of Mysuru Division.

Health check up camp was also conducted by the Doctors of Railway Hospital, Mysuru.

Around 300 children from Government Polytechnic, Chayadevi Industrial Training Institute and Government High School, Chamarajanagar, participated in the programme.

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru, was present during the programme.

Similar exercise will be conducted every six months under social initiatives programme of Indian Railways, according to a press release from S.G. Yatish, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer.