MP appeals for extension of Udyan Express to Mysuru

November 23, 2019

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has appealed Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi to extend the Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express train to Mysuru.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister, Simha stressed on the need for extending the Express train to Mysuru in the interest of tourists, devotees visiting Mantralaya and other general travellers. 

The Udyan Express from Bengaluru will pass through Guntakal, Mantralya, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Solapur and Pune to reach Mumbai and devotees travelling to Mantralaya from Mysuru will be hugely benefitted by this train. As such, the Udyan Express too should be extended to Mysuru just as Bengaluru-Kacheguda and Bengaluru-Kochuveli trains were extended to Mysuru recently, the memorandum said.

Meanwhile, Suresh Angadi has ordered addition of four more bogies to Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU Daily (except Sunday)train that leaves KSR Bengaluru Railway Station for Mysuru at 5.20 pm, taking into consideration the passenger rush.

The Union Minister’s order comes after Pratap Simha’s appeal for addition of more bogies  as there is heavy rush of passengers for this evening train from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

