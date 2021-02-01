MP assures Kabini water to Roopanagar

February 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A delegation of residents of Roopanagar, led by Mukund Peshwa, Balakrishna and other senior members of Deepa Housing Society met Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha at his office in Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road recently and urged him to take up the issue of drinking water at Roopanagar.

They submitted a memorandum to the MP bringing to his notice that Roopanagar is a 25-year-old layout with more than 700 houses. However, till date there is no supply of municipal drinking water to the layout.

The residents told the MP that Deepa Housing Society has made payments to the tune of crores of rupees to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for making a provision of drinking water and sewage system to Roopanagar. However, MUDA, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Gram Panchayat (GP) have failed to supply potable water even after several appeals.

The MP was also made aware of the fact that currently water supply to the residents is being done thrice a week using groundwater sources in the layout which not only are depleting by the day but also hard with high levels of TDS (Total Dissolved Solids). This high concentration of calcium and magnesium ions makes it unfit for domestic use without softening treatment. This has caused a lot of anguish among the residents, they said. The residents appealed to Pratap Simha to direct the authorities to provide Kabini water to the residents of Roopanagar immediately and help end their suffering.

The MP gave the delegation a patient hearing and said that he and his team were in constant touch with all Government Departments and was in the process of addressing and rectifying certain technical snags that is delaying the process of Kabini water supply. He, however, assured the delegation that these technical issues will be resolved early and Kabini water would be supplied to the residents of Roopanagar and Bogadi.