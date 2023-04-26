MP Pratap Simha seeks votes for KR BJP candidate Srivatsa
MP Pratap Simha seeks votes for KR BJP candidate Srivatsa

April 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: MP Pratap Simha participated in a door-to-door campaign seeking votes for Krishnaraja (KR) BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa yesterday.

Accompanied by a large number of party workers, Pratap Simha went door-to-door in Ittigegud coming under Ward Number 52 and Jayanagar in Ward Number 65 and sought votes for Srivatsa.

Later, while addressing a public meeting at Chamundipuram Circle, the MP said that unlike other political parties, they have not come here to fool people by giving false assurances. “We are asking your vote on the basis of development works done by BJP Government,” Simha said.

“Recognising his organisational work when he was the BJP Yuva Morcha President, BJP rewarded S.A. Ramdas with a party ticket in 1994. Since then for almost 30 years, Ramdas worked for the development of KR Constituency. Now, the party has recognised Srivatsa’s party work for three decades and has named him as the party candidate from KR. Party workers have the responsibility of ensuring his victory,” added Pratap Simha.

“By asking Somanna to contest from Varuna Constituency against former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, the party has made  the former Chief Minister to spend more time in Varuna and thereby restricting his campaigning elsewhere. It is better if the former Chief Minister concentrates more on Varuna instead of campaigning for others,” suggested the MP.

“Without doing any development work, Siddharamaiah always gives casual and evasive answers. Today, if Siddharamaiah leaves his Bengaluru residence and reaches his Siddaramanahundi village residence in 90 minutes, it is only because of BJP Government’s development works. The Congress will be defeated in the coming elections and BJP will again form the Government in the State,” the MP concluded.

Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, B.V. Manjunath, Soumya Umesh, State BJP Yuva Morcha Vice-President Jayashankar, leaders Srinivas, Shivappa, Geeta Yoganand and others were present during the campaign.

