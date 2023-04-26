JD(S) will get full majority in State: H.D. Deve Gowda

April 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda has exuded confidence that the party will return to power in the State in the coming days.

Addressing a huge convention of party workers at Periyapatna town in the district yesterday, Deve Gowda said, “H. D. Kumaraswamy, who had served as the Chief Minister of the State for two terms, has implemented several programmes for the benefit of farmers. To make Kumaraswamy CM again, sitting MLA K. Mahadev should be re-elected to the Assembly.”

Congress party which made Kumaraswamy the Chief Minister after the last elections (in 2018) later ditched him in the middle. Hence, it is sure that JD(S) will form the Government with absolute majority. If our Government ascends the seat of power, all the projects announced in the manifesto will be implemented and will chalk out plans so that the farmers, women, labourers and working class will lead a peaceful life, asserted Deve Gowda.

“MLA K. Mahadev has developed Periyapatna and the people themselves shared the information about his works. The people of the Constituency should vote for Mahadev without any confusion and ensure his victory, and the taluk will witness development further. Mahadev is a good worker and will be given a suitable position in the party,” assured the ex-PM.

Mahadev said that “Even in his old age Deve Gowda has been striving hard day and night, to bring JD(S) to power in the State. Hence, I should win with a huge margin this time, to strengthen the hands of former CM Kumaraswamy.”

P.M. Prasanna, President of Mysore Milk Union Limited (Mymul) also spoke on the occasion.

JD(S) Periyapatna Taluk President Annaiah Shetty, Govindegowda, former Taluk Panchayat Member Ailapura Ramu, Periyapatna Town Municipal Council President K. Mahesh, former Zilla Panchayat Member K.S. Manjunath, Chandru, Mymul Director Rajendrappa, JD(S)leader Gagan, President of Taluk Agriculture Produce Cooperative Marketing Society (TAPCMS) Ltd., Nagendra, Director of District Bank Ravi and others were present on the occasion.

S.R. Mahesh must win

JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowdam who also campaigned for K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh at Mirle village, appealed to the people to join hands to elevate Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy led Government to power in the State.

Picture shows KR Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh addressing a public meeting as H.D. Deve Gowda and other leaders look on.

Deve Gowda also claimed that it was he who introduced reservation for STs, Muslims and women in local bodies, which shouldn’t be forgotten.

MLA S.R. Mahesh, former ZP Member Achuthananda, Netravati, Shobha, Annegowda, Mohan, Dhananjaya, Tukaram, Radhakrishna, Arvind, Madhu, Prasanna, A.T. Gopal, Thimmappa, Rangaswamy, Lokanath and others were present during the rally seeking votes for S.R. Mahesh.