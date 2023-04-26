Modi’s 4.1-km road show in city on Apr. 30

April 26, 2023

Dasara-like barricades being installed on Raja Marga to control crowd

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show in Mysuru on Apr. 30 at 5.30 pm from the Gun House Circle till the LIC Circle in Bannimantap. The road show will be held for over an hour and Dasara-like barricades are being installed on Raja Marga to control the crowd.

The tentative programme of the Prime Minister says that Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Chandan Khera Cross in Humnabad taluk, Bidar on Apr. 29 at 10 am and after his other couple of engagements, his chopper will land at Oval Grounds on Apr. 30 at around 5 pm.

A temporary helipad will be set up at the Oval Grounds and the Special Protection Group team has already inspected the location and has cleared the landing. This helipad has been chosen due to its close proximity to the Gun House Circle.

After arrival, the PM’s cavalcade will travel from Oval Grounds to the Gun House Circle from where the 4.1-kilometre road show will begin. Barricades are being put up on both sides of the road — from Gun House Circle, Basaveshwara Circle, K.R. Circle, Government Ayurveda College Circle, Old RMC Yard, Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle — till the LIC Circle and the security will be tight to prevent public entry onto the roads.

There will be traffic restrictions and diversions once the official tour programme of the PM is released. From the LIC Circle, the PM’s convoy will move towards the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway and the PM will proceed on the next leg of his tour.

Prime Minister to virtually interact with 50 lakh BJP workers tomorrow

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will hold a live virtual interaction with 50 lakh BJP workers from Karnataka tomorrow (Apr. 27) at 9.30 am, said Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje. In each of 58,112 booths, televisions will be put to telecast the interaction, she said, adding that 24 lakh party workers have downloaded the NaMo app through which one can interact with the Prime Minister.

The PM will reply to individual queries by party workers at 15 places in the State, she said, and noted that about 24 lakh party workers had downloaded the “Modi app” for participating in the interaction. There will be seating arrangements for a thousand people in each district-level booth. Since candidates are unable to reach houses of voters, party workers have been asked to visit their houses at least twice or thrice, and inform them about the development works undertaken by the double-engine government, she said.

The party is expecting that this will build a tempo for the Prime Minister’s multiple visits scheduled later to address the poll conventions.