MP proposes full utilisation of 180 MLD of Kabini drinking water project

July 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to augment drinking water supplies to the city, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has appealed Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to approve full utilisation of 180 MLD (Million Litres Per Day) of Kabini water that is available at Bidaragodu Jackwell, a pumping station for drawing water from Kabini river which flows close to Bidaragodu in the taluk.

In a press release, Simha has thanked Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and District Minister S.T. Somashekar for responding positively for Kabini river water supply project which is aimed at pumping water through Bidaragodu Jackwell to MUDA-formed localities and MUDA-approved private layouts in the South Western parts of the city.

Pointing out that during MUDA’s general meeting held on July 17, he had maintained that MUDA’s responsibilities also included providing basic amenities and other civil infrastructure in Layouts, Simha said that he had strongly argued for taking up Kabini drinking water project.

Responding to his pleas, the Ministers visited the site and directed the authorities for necessary action in this regard.

Acting on the Ministers instructions, a MUDA delegation led by its Chairman H.V. Rajeev recently inspected Bidaragodu Jackwell, Kembalu and Udbur Gate, through which the pipeline runs.

Noting that KRS water alone is not enough for meeting the daily water needs of Mysuru city, which is growing by leaps and bounds over the years, Simha said that only 60 MLD of Kabini drinking water project is being utilised for water supplies to the city. Now, with the city growing at a rapid pace in all directions, it has become essential to utilise the full capacity of 180 MLD for which Rs. 134 crore is needed, he said.

Contending that MUDA should take up this Kabini water project upgradation out of its own funds, the MP said that he will take measures for getting funds from Union Government’s Jal Jeevan Mission scheme if MUDA fails to do so. He appealed the authorities to get the necessary approval for this vital drinking water project at MUDA’s next meeting itself.